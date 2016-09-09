Cyclists prepare for 13th annual Nut Roll

The event funds projects in Chehaw Park like the BMX track. (Source: WALB)

Many of the cyclists choose to camp at Chehaw Park. (Source: WALB)

Hundreds of cyclists are preparing for this weekend's 13th annual Nut Roll in Albany.

The charity bike ride, organized by the Pecan City Pedalers Bike Club, raises money to fund projects throughout Chehaw Park.

More than 300 cyclists are expected to participate on Saturday. Pecan City Pedalers President Richard Thompson says the event is a big boost to Albany tourism.

"People stay overnight, people stay in town when they're done," Thompson said. "Come in the night before, they shop. It allows us to promote our area and especially promote the natural beauty of the park."

Cyclists choose from different route lengths, ranging from 32 miles to 104 miles. The longest route takes riders to Plains before heading back to their starting point at Chehaw Park.

The routes use mainly secondary roads to focus on the scenic areas of Southwest Georgia. Thompson urges drivers to be cautious this weekend.

"We need people to be driving safe, and riding our bike safely," he said. "There is a law in place which has 3 feet clearance on both sides to give us the ability to protect ourselves and the driver of the car."

Cyclists will start around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. For more information on the Nut Roll, visit their website.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.