Plenty of mutual respect from ASU, Tuskegee

Albany State fans love the neutral site classic games like this weekend's White Water Classic, but the Golden Rams haven't really had the best time in Phenix City. They're 0-2 there against Tuskegee.

Dan Land's bunch will try to get themselves on the board this week against the 15th ranked Golden Tigers.

Albany State hasn't had much luck of any kind recently against Tuskegee. They're 1-8 in their last nine meetings. But these two know they're in the top of the SIAC, and this game is always a chance to find out just how good you are.

"Tuskegee's a good team," says Albany State head coach Dan Land. "They throw a lot of different sets offensively at you that cause problems for a defense and vice versa."

"We are playing a very good football team. It will be a good measuring stick for us. It always is," Tuskegee head coach Willie Slater tells WSFA-TV in Montgomery, AL. "Albany State is Albany State. They have been the best team in the league since we have been here. Nothing has changed. They are a very good football team."

The two teams renew the rivalry Saturday afternoon in Phenix City, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.