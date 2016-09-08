Moody Air Force Base considered for new mission

A new mission could be coming to Moody Air Force Base.

Moody is now one of five finalists to become the home of the MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft Wing.

The drone is used to eliminate targets and gather intelligence.

The Air Force is looking for a base to house the wing's mission control and launch and recovery units.

It would bring 434 new jobs to Valdosta.

Georgia leaders are pushing to add missions to Moody since the Air Force plans to phase out Moody's A-10 Thunderbolt II jets.

