Possible resolution found in dispute over GNETS facility

A dispute between the Dougherty County School System and the state Department of Education over a special needs school may have been settled.

State leaders, including the Director of the Georgia Network for Educational and Therapeutic Support, toured Oak Tree Psychoeducational Center Thursday afternoon.

The system refused, and instead focused on fixing what Superintendent Dr. David Mosely said were mostly cosmetic problems with the building.

Mosely said state leaders were pleased with what they saw.

"They toured the facility, found it to be in good condition, and I think will go back and make a positive recommendation to the state board to let us continue until we can do what we need to do in terms of long range," said Mosely.

That long-range plan is to add six classrooms to an existing elementary school to house the GNETS students who have various disabilities. That would give them more interaction with other students.

Mosely believes that would satisfy the Department of Justice which recently sued the state for segregating those students.

