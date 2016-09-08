Moultrie couple returns home after LA flooding relief effort

The retired couple devotes themselves to helping others in crisis. (Source: NBC)

The retired couple devotes themselves to helping others in crisis through their volunteer efforts with the Red Cross.

In the Baton Rogue area, the Fleetwoods have been taking out bulk supplies and food directly to people in need.

"And they have definitely been out in remote areas feeding people, taking food to those families that can't get to the shelter, or aren't willing to leave their homes, that are out there cleaning up their homes from the flood. So, that's what they do from beginning to the end of the day. The average is they are feeding people, 500 people, per day," said Red Cross Disaster Program Manager Nature Malone.

Malone said that if it were up to the Fleetwoods, they would stay.

But the couple has an important family event to attend, their daughter's wedding, and that is what's bringing them home.

