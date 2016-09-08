Berrien County, Nashville to improve infrastructure and roads

Driving on roads in Nashville and Berrien County should get a little smoother in the future.

Bumpy roads, sewer and drainage overflows, and washed out dirt roads will soon be a thing of the past in some areas of Nashville and Berrien County.

"We will be able to take care of water, sewer, street paving and drainage, but we're also able to take care of their quality of life as well," said Southern Georgia Regional Commission senior planner Michael Jacobs.

Both the county and the city were awarded a total just over $1.5 million dollars in a Community Development Block Grant. They both have big improvement plans for the funding.

Berrien County will pave and improve drainage on 2 dirt roads, King Road and Benefield Lane.

"It being a dirt road, when you get a lot of rain it just washes out," said Berrien County public works director Ben Warren, "It's going to allow us to improve the drainage and get the road paved."

Warren said paving the dirt road will save the county money up-keeping it.

And in the city, many homes in Nashville would flood when it rained due to bad drainage systems.

"Sewer problems every where, flooding in the yards," explained Jacobs.

So, 4 streets in Southwest Nashville will be repaved and get upgrades to the sewer and drainage systems.

"We try to keep up with and make improvements where we need to and where we can so we have infrastructure that's in good working order," said Nashville Mayor Michael Richbourg.

It could be up to a year before the city or county begins the construction in those areas, but they are changes officials said they can't wait to see.

