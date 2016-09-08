Valdosta community fights hunger with food drive

Canned goods will be collected from boxes places throughout the area. (Source: WALB)

South Georgians are coming together to fight hunger with the 3rd annual fill-a-truck food drive for Second Harvest Food Bank.

September is hunger action month and the food drive helps raise awareness. According to food bank officials, 1 in 5 people in South Georgia suffer from hunger.

To raise awareness and gather donations the food bank is turning to the community for help. White bins have been placed all around Valdosta for people to donate canned goods.

Southeastern Credit Union is also jumping in to help. If the community raises 20,000 pounds of food, they will match the donation.

"We really believe in giving back to our community, and not just striking a check to a local non-profit. We want to get our hands dirty. We want to do something to help those in need in our community," said Courtney Gooding, the Southeastern Credit Union AVP of Marketing.

If the goal is reached, it would be the third year in a row Southeastern Credit Union matched the donation.

