Valdosta leaders to vote on water utility fee

Valdosta City Council members are voting on whether to increase storm water utility fees.

The base rate would increase just $1 from $2.50 to $3.50.

If passed, it would be the first increase for the storm water utility fee since it was adopted in 2006.

Officials said that it's a small increase that would make a big difference for the city.

"So that additional funding is going to go strictly into all the operation maintenance of our existing storm water system. We can use it to also contract out additional work to increase our level of service," said Assistant Director of Engineering Emily Davenport.

If approved the increase would go into affect on October 1.

