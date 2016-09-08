Albany Utilities moves drive-thru

There is no set date when the entire Albany Utilities will move, but customers can still walk inside the 207 Pine Avenue location to pay bills, open new accounts and conduct other business. (Source: WALB)

Customers who pay their Albany Utilities bill using the drive-thru downtown will now have to find another method.

The new drive-thru operations will open Monday, September 12, 2016 at 401 Pine Avenue, which is about two blocks north of the former location at 218 N. Washington Street.

Workers are putting the final touches on the updated sound system and equipment that will handle 9,000 transactions monthly with three teller stations.

"So this is the first phase of our administrative services actually moving to our 401 location so right now it's just going to be a drive through, people can still come in here to 207 Pine to pay their bills, but this is the first phase of the move of the whole utilities operation," said Monique Broughton Knight, utilities marketing manager.

There is no set date when the entire Albany Utilities will move, but customers can still walk inside the 207 Pine Avenue location to pay bills, open new accounts and conduct other business.

The new drive-thru will open Monday morning at 8 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.

It will be open daily, Monday-Friday, during the work week.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.