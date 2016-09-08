Ending their White Water woes

If you're an Albany State fan, this week just feels different. It always does the week leading up to a classic.

On Saturday, the Golden Rams try to reverse their fortunes in the White Water Classic.

Albany State dropped the season opener at Valdosta State, but feels good about who they are as a team. Saturday would be a perfect opportunity to show that.

#15 Tuskegee awaits, and the Golden Tigers have beaten their Golden Ram counterparts eight of the last nine meetings, including both times in Phenix City.

ASU head coach Dan Land says the intensity has turned up at practice this week as his team tries to snap the skid.

"Not just with the players, but with the coaches," he laughs. "You should have seen it Monday. I thought I was going to have pull some of my coaches. We're excited because we know what we did last week. We know we have a decent team. We know it was just a couple mistakes that we made."

Maybe the biggest mistake of all was not capitalizing on a 7-0 halftime lead. Land says he's stressed the importance of finishing games this week.

"We've got to be able to finish the game. You just can't start a game well, then think everyone is just going to throw their jersey on the field in the second half," Land says. "I think we relaxed Saturday on offense, defense, and special teams, and it didn't pay off for us. We have that bitter taste in our mouth now. So when we get a chance to finish, we have to finish."

The Golden Rams square off with the Golden Tigers Saturday at 5:00 p.m. in Phenix City, AL.

