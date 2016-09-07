WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/7/16): Terrell Co.'s Minter shines for Green Wave

It's easy to get lost in the shuffle if you play offense for the Terrell County Greenwave.

When a star like Tray Bishop is leading the team, it's bound to happen. But our Albany Area Player of the Week made sure everyone saw his performance last Friday night.

Running back Joseph Minter was the standout of the night for the Wave, leading his team to a road win at Pelham.

Terrell fed the rock to the senior, and he answered the bell. Minter rushed for 207 yards and three touchdowns in the Green Wave's 24-15 win.

Minter and the Wave will take the night off this week, then return to action on September 16 at Seminole County.

