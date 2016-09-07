ADDU warns residents about deadly new drug

It can be 10,000 times stronger than heroin. (Source: WBRC)

Albany Dougherty Drug Unit agents are taking new safety precautions, and issuing a stark warning about a dangerous new drug.

Carfentanil is a tranquilizer used on large animals such as elephants.

It can be 10,000 times stronger than heroin, and some dealers are now mixing it with heroin.

The ADDU commander said his agents are now wearing gloves, sometimes even masks, when dealing with heroin because carfentanil is so dangerous.

"A small dosage the size of a pea or a little smaller than a ballpoint on a pen, if it's absorbed through the skin alone, it has the potential to kill someone," said ADDU Commander Major Pruince Dice.

Major Dice said that ADDU hasn't come across carfentanil yet, but he wouldn't be surprised if it's here.

The GBI recently confirmed the first cases in Georgia.

It's a serious problem in some other places, blamed for 300 overdoses in three weeks in Cincinnati.

