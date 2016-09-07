No word yet on Dawson mayor tribunal

He was indicted in June on five felony charges, including aggravated child molestation and rape. (Source: WALB)

Officials have sent a request for a tribunal concerning Dawson Mayor Christopher Wright. (Source: WALB)

Three months after Dawson's mayor was indicted on child sex charges, there is still no word if the governor's office will appoint a tribunal to consider removing him from office.

Mayor Christopher Wright is accused of raping a girl when she was 11 or 12.

He was indicted in June on five felony charges, including aggravated child molestation and rape.

MORE: Dawson Mayor indicted; Posts bond, and released

Prosecutors sent the indictment to the governor in June.

The governor does not have to impanel a tribunal within a set time frame, but according to state code he does have to appoint a review commission.

When he does, the three person panel will decide whether the allegations impact Wright's ability to do his job as mayor then recommend whether he should be suspended or not.

"I have made an inquiry because people have made an inquiry of me, but I have not heard of any progress or any intention to move this further along," said Dawson City Attorney Tommy Coleman.

WALB also contacted the Governor's office, and were promised a response, though we haven't heard back at this time.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.