Pink Walk proceeds given to Phoebe Foundation

What began as a breast cancer fundraiser with a budget for just 50 walkers has ballooned to well over 1,000 people joining together to help South Georgia families in crisis.

On Wednesday, Albany Motorcars presented checks to the Phoebe Foundation to help families struggling to meet day to day bills and to purchase necessary medical equipment during their breast cancer treatment.

"Often times that person is forced with a decision about making a choice about a basic need for themselves or their family versus what they have to do for their treatment plan to get better. Thanks to Albany BMW, they don't have to," said Phoebe Foundation Executive Director Lauren Ray.

"My family has been affected by it, quite a few family members, and its something we wanted to do to give back to the community. It has been just absolutely amazing how the community has embraced it," explained Albany Motorcars Controller Janet Elliott.

Organizers said that they are already getting calls about next March's walk.

They hope to top 1,500 walkers and raise $90,000 during the fifth annual Albany Pink Walk.

