Student Success Center helps GMC students

Georgia Military College's Valdosta campus is offering students one-on-one attention to help balance college and the real world.

A Student Success Center opened on campus just a few weeks ago.

The center is staffed with academic success coaches who meet with students to set goals, help with time management, and make a plan for life after college. Coaches also talk with students about schedules, internships, or any hardships they might be facing.

Faculty members said they hope the center helps students gain confidence before graduation.

"Students will have the confidence and the knowledge to critically think about things," explained academic success coach Tyrone Johnson, "As far as, okay well I know I met with my success coach, but now I think I'm able to do this on my own. I'm able to come up with a plan."

Students that would like to set up a meeting with an academic success coach should contact Johnson at tjohnson@gmc.edu.

