Man killed in officer involved shooting identified

An Albany Police officer shot and killed a man who stabbed the officer during a fight in a South Albany street early Wednesday morning.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the officer involved shooting.

According to a release from the GBI, the officer was stabbed by Robert Lee Brown, 55, after he responded to a call around 5 a.m. at the intersection of South Madison and West Lincoln Avenue of a suspicious person throwing items onto the road.

The GBI reports that the 34-year-old male Albany Police officer arrived on the scene and spoke to Brown when he lunged at the officer, hitting him in the shoulder.

The officer then shouted at Brown commanding him to stop. Then he shot Brown, who was taken to Phoebe Putney Hospital for treatment, where he later died.

The officer was also taken to the hospital and has been released after treatment, and is recovering.

The investigation into the fatal shooting continues, and Brown will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner's Office in Macon for an autopsy.

Albany's Police Chief Michael Persley said he wants to put out facts on the investigation, to prevent myths or rumors.

"The biggest message I definitely want to get to the public is that when we do have these incidents, that they are going to be fully investigated. Because we want to know what happened. And we want the public to know fully what happened," said Persley.

The officer is on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation to determine what happened, and once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the District Attorney's Office for review.

