Albany Goodwill remodeling, expanding career center

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A major renovation and expansion to the Albany Goodwill campus is nearly complete.

The campus will feature a 8,445 square feet career center. The new career center will have three additional classrooms with a computer lab, two interview rooms and two staff offices.

The center plans to partner with educational institutions, non-profits and employers in the Albany area to connect resident to the resources they need to find quality work.

"This is an area where people are looking for work but they need the credentials to help them get to that next step toward getting a good paying job," said Goodwill Communications Specialist Bridgette Russell. "Services like the ones Goodwill provides are definitely valuable to the area."

The retail center has already finished remodeling and now features a more open and modern floor plan.

In 2015, the career center helped 583 people find jobs.

The retail center is open but the career center is closed during the renovation process. It'll reopen to clients on Oct. 3 with a grand opening and ribbon cutting on Sept. 15.

