Harvey, Davis donate for new Randolph-Clay scoreboard

For a small school, Randolph-Clay sure has some high profile alumni.

On Tuesday, a pair of them teamed up to lend the school a helping hand.

Former Florida Gator and NBA player Donnell Harvey and former Georgia Bulldog and Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis each donated five thousand dollars to their alma mater this afternoon.

The school says the money will go to replace the scoreboard at the Red Devils' football field. The two Randolph-Clay legends say they just needed to know how to help.

"It was just like whatever we can do to help. I spoke to [Randolph County Schools superintendent] Dr. Marvin Howard about things out here we could do to help," says Harvey, who was a McDonald's All-American and the Naismith Award Winner for best high school player in the country in 1999. "I've kind of been planning it out over the summer."

"It's going to bring some class to our football field," says Howard. "That board is over the 30 years old. When the fans come see a new board, they're going to say, 'Wow!'"

Harvey and Davis each made the donations through their foundations, Reconstructing Youth (Harvey) and Defending Dreams (Davis).

Davis was unable to attend as his Carolina Panthers are preparing for Thursday night's season opener against Denver.

