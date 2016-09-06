WALB Team of the Week (9/6/16): TCC back to 3-0

Would you believe the last time Thomas County Central started a season 3-0 was 2007?
The Jackets are back at that mark in 2016, and are the team of the week.
TCC knocked off Cairo on the road Friday night to move to 3-0 on the season. In the process, the Yellow Jackets also snapped a two game losing skid to the rival Syrupmakers.
It doesn't get any easier for Bill Shaver's bunch in the next few weeks though.
They'll try to move to 4-0 Friday night when they host the well-rested Monroe Tornadoes.
