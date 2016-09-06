Second Harvest Food Bank gets new truck - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Second Harvest Food Bank gets new truck

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) -

Second Harvest of South Georgia received a grant for a new truck.

Publix donated $150,000 for the new vehicle. It will transport items for the Farm to Family and Retail Donation programs.

Food bank officials said the upgrade is long overdue. 

"This is huge because we get to retire an older truck and this one will run more efficiently and enable us to do more with less cost," said marketing manager Eliza McCall. 

McCall says they plan to purchase the new semi as soon as possible. 

