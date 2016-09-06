Drivers urged to use caution while crews cleanup

Drivers around Lowndes County are urged to use extra caution while driving on the roads this week. Cleanup crews are working extra hours to pick up debris from tropical storm Hermine.

Drivers are urged to slow down and watch out for workers out on the road.

Officials said the county survived Hermine with no fatalities, and they want the clean up to have the same results.

"There's going to be a lot of crews out working. I know everyone is very busy, but if they could just slow down and be mindful. Those people are working in the streets, on our roads, and on our bridges. We certainly don't want anyone injured during this cleanup process," said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County public information.

County officials said it could take a few weeks to clean up all the storm debris.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.