Hermine brought much needed rain to peanut crops

Tropical Storm Hermine left houses in ruin and roads flooded, but some South Georgia farmers actually benefited from the storm.

The winds hurt some crops, but peanut farmers say this was just what they needed after a dry season.

Fields of peanuts now soak in sunshine, instead of water, after a week of heavy rains and strong winds.

Industry experts said they needed the moisture and that, when it comes to peanuts, Tropical Storm Hermine was mostly helpful.

"This is the hope that they needed. If we don't get an early frost, its going to make more peanuts for us." said Don Koehler, GA Peanut Commission.

Koehler said other crops may have had more issues from the storm, like cotton, which may be harder to harvest now, but the downpours didn't hurt the peanut crop.

In fact, some places where Hermine wasn't as strong as expected, might need even more water.

"That area is still dry. Its going to be difficult to dig those peanuts because the ground is so hard from the drought. We got a lot of peanuts being dug right now that are problem fields" said Tyron Spearman, Georgia Peanut Buying Points.

Spearman said Tifton got around five inches of rain, and other surrounding areas got less. He said irrigated crops are expected to do well, but dry land fields may need a sprinkling..

This all comes at a time when consumption is up and demand doesn't seem like it will slow down anytime soon.

"Markets are really strong right now. USDA found out, they had a report that had an error in it. So, we didn't have as many peanuts as we thought. We need everything that we can grow right now," said Koehler.

And that's something Hermine might have helped with. Late planted peanuts that are now maturing are in a good spot to help meet demand.

Industry experts said not only is demand high for products domestically, but places like China are buying more peanuts.

