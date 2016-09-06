GBI continues to investigate Dawson shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is interviewing people, including the victims, after a double shooting in Dawson.



Investigators have been working since Friday trying to get some solid leads. 24-year-old Cornelius Peters and 35-year-old Jeffery Bell on College Street about 1:00AM Friday.



One victim was found on College Street, the other victim was driven by a friend to the EMS station on Highway 520. Both men are now out of the hospital, but investigators have not filed any charges.

"Went through the weekend. We have had some people call but their have been no leads, what information they gave didn't pan out to anything, just people calling in with hearsay information."

Five months ago to the day, Dawson Police responded to a gun-fight in the middle of the day on Church Street, in the city's historic district.



Witnesses described a wild scene, with teenagers running and ducking from gunfire at 9:30 p.m. on the normally quiet street, and some young people hiding out in old boxwoods to duck the bullets. There have been no solid leads in that case either.



If you have information about either case, you're asked to contact the Dawson Police Department.

