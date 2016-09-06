Tifton touts tourism grant money

Grants aimed at bringing visitors to Tift County will help boost the bank accounts of around thirty local organizations.

The Tifton-Tift County Tourism Association is distributing nearly $100,000 in community partnership money.

Around half of it will help support local events and entertainment, and the rest will be used to attract sporting events to the area and spur downtown development.

Tourism marketer Tyron Spearman says the money is raised through a tax on occupied hotel rooms.

"It’s a unique way of supporting tourism events because they need the help and they’ll keep going and have a big success. So, we think it’s very important. Not a lot of tourism groups give their money away, but we give ours away to these various groups and then we assist them with their event," Spearman said.

Events such as the Downtown Tifton Farmers Market, Arts in Black Festival, and others are supported through the grants.

