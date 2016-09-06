Lee Co. business owner still in jail, bond reduction hearing scheduled

Complaints are still pouring in regarding the business practices of the owner of a Lee County siding and roofing company, according to multiple law enforcement authorities.



David Williams Kehren, 48, was arrested and booked into the Terrell County Jail Nine days ago, and he is still there, unable to post a $100,000 cash bond. A cash bond requires full payment, not the usual 10%.



There is a bond reduction hearing scheduled for Kehren at the Terrell County Courthouse Wednesday at 2 p.m. in front of Superior Court Judge Joe Bishop. It is expected that Kehren's attorney will argue to reduce his bond, or change the cash bond requirement, therefore making it possible for Kehren to pay the bond and get out of jail.



Kehren is facing charges in both Lee County and Terrell County for theft by conversion of payments, for taking money to do work on people's property that was either not done, or was not completed.



If Kehren makes bond in Terrell County, Sheriff John Bowens says there are more charges awaiting Kehren in Dougherty County for the same crime.



Authorities from several agencies have told WALB they are receiving complaints from people in other communities about Kehren, and are advising people to contact their local Sheriff's office.



