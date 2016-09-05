Worth Co. landmark celebrates Labor Day with annual concert

Ed's Truck Stop has held a Labor Day concert each year for more than 20 years

People gathered for a Labor Day tradition at a Worth County landmark Monday night.

Ed's Truck Stop in Poulan has hosted an annual Labor Day gospel and country music concert for more than 20 years.

They also dedicated a glider for customers to sit on in memory of longtime patron Tony McPeters who died last month.

The owner said he loves having an event that brings so many people in the community together.

"It's a way of getting all of our neighbors together, and just having some good, clean fun,"said Ed Souter.

Ed's served up bar-b-que, chicken and fish.

The popular restaurant has been in business for 52 years on Highway 82 in Poulan.

