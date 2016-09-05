Residents upset over Lake levels

Stumps are peaking out of the water (Source:WALB)

Some homeowners on Lake Blackshear and its tributaries are upset about low water levels on the lake.

Residents say they've seen the lake lowered before, but not to this level on the holiday weekend.

Water levels are low on the Swift Creek tributary. So, instead of taking his family out for a ride, Michael Watchulonis is cleaning up the algae that's condensed along his seawall.

Neighbors said they started to notice water levels going down more than normal last week.

"Whenever there is a storm coming, they usually drop it three or four inches, that's my estimate," Watchulonis said. "That seemed to work pretty well. Obviously, they dropped it an awful lot thinking [Tropical Storm Hermine] was coming here. Hopefully, it will get back up soon."

We weren't able to get a hold of the Crisp County Power Commission, which controls the the water levels, but officials at Georgia Veterans State Park said Lake Blackshear was lowered in anticipation of Tropical Storm Hermine.

Another resident along Swift Creek said he had to cancel his holiday plans.

"You can't fish, you can't boat," Tony Bonfrisco said. "It's absurd."

Bonfrisco said stumps are starting to stick out of the water and one of his boats is bottomed out..

He said this is lowest he's seen the water outside of drawdown periods that happen in November and December.

Those on the Swift Creek said they are also concerned the algae build up will hurt property values.

