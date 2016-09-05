Storm cleanup continues in Valdosta

Cleanup is ongoing in South Georgia after Hermine tore through the city as a tropical storm just days ago.

Now, streets lined with debris are a common sight to see when driving through Valdosta.

City officials say they're happy to see folks cleaning up their own yards, but they ask community members to remain patient with city cleanup crews.

Crews took more than 160 calls for downed trees and large limbs.

"One thing that we do want to ask is that citizens have patience with the city of Valdosta sanitation crews especially because it's going to take a week or maybe even a couple of weeks to get all that debris picked up," said Sementha Mathews with Valdosta public information.

The storm also dumped inches of rain across the area. So they want to make sure folks are also dumping out any standing water around their homes. Water that isn't poured out could create a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

"We also want people to assess their properties so that they can eliminate standing water and potential breeding sites for mosquitoes. We really want all of our area to be cleaned up and also safe for citizens," said Mathews.

Clean up crews will be working 12 hours a day this week, instead of 8, to help speed up the cleanup process.

