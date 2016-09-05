Hit-and-run driver kills Tifton man

The Georgia State Patrol needs your help finding a hit-and-run driver who killed a Tifton man late Sunday.

A dark-colored SUV struck 65-year-old Sam Lee Oliver just before 9:00 P.M. Investigators said the vehicle is a model dating to the late-1990s to mid-2000s.

The crash occurred on US Highway 82, east of Tift Avenue.

Authorities believe the suspect's vehicle has a broken headlight, hood damage and, one other unique aspect. It could possibly have toothpaste on it from impact. Investigators said Mr. Oliver was carrying toothpaste when he was hit.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call the GSP Tifton Post at 229-386-3333.

