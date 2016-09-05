Wild Adventures hosts the 'Fill-A-Truck' food drive

Many folks are helping support the local community, one canned good at a time. September is Hunger Action month and Wild Adventures teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank and Southeastern Credit Union to fight hunger in South Georgia.



Wild Adventures is filling a truck full of items to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank. But instead of just bringing food themselves they turned to park guests for help.



"It's awesome! There's always people that are going to be less fortunate than you and you're supposed to help whenever you can," said park guest Alan Williams.



The park offered buy-one-get-one admission to any one who brought in an item, and many folks went above and beyond. "People bring in bags. We had a family of four bring in 21 cans," said Laurie Windham, Wild Adventures Public Relations.



"I have seen dozens of people walking in with cans and it's really great. People really in the spirit of giving," said park guest Rick Townsend.



In the past the park has collected nearly 4,000 pounds of food and they think they hope to have even more this year.



"People are fabulous and people understand the importance of helping feed our community," said Windham.



Allowing guests to do a good deed before having some fun in the sun this Labor Day.



"Help any time you can and go over and beyond to help others," said Williams.



This is the third year the park has participated in the fill the truck event.

