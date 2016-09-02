Downed power lines pose major fire hazard

Live power lines can potentially cause fires (Source: WALB)

City officials warn that this can happen due to downed lines (Source: WALB)

Crews in Moultrie are warning residents to be wary of downed power lines.

The city of Moultrie posted a video on its Facebook page Friday night showing a live power line sparking a grass fire.

City leaders urge residents to stay away from downed lines.

They say the safety of the public and their crews is their top priority.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.