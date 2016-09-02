GAME OF THE WEEK: (9/2/2016) Thomas Co. Central vs. Cairo

Hermine was not kind to Friday's high school football schedule, but our game of the week is still on.



Thomas County Central takes their 2-0 record to Syrup Country tonight- facing off with rival Cairo.

The Syrupmakers are 1-0 this year, and have won the last two in this series.

Expect a whole lot of defense tonight- as these two teams can both get after it.

The key to this game could be TCC quarterback Kelias Williams.

If he plays well, the Jackets have the advantage. If the Makers keep him in check, Cairo will walk out with a win.



“He's a running back at quarterback. That's what he is. He's a great runner. He's smart with the football, and he throws it really well,” said Cairo head coach Steve DeVoursney. “If you can try to keep him contained, and not just let him have a great night on you, you got a chance.”



“He's played awesome. He's done everything we've asked him to do,” said Thomas Co. Central head coach Bill Shaver. “He’s making good decisions on the option, making good checks. If we didn't have him, I would think, ‘Oh no, what's going on?’”



These two kick it off at 7:30 tonight at Cairo’s West Thomas Stadium.

