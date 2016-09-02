Cemetery zoning request ignites controversy

Opponents said that they're concerned about having a graveyard in the downtown business district. (Source: WALB)

There is some controversy surrounding a cemetery request in Albany.

A new meeting is scheduled after a controversial Albany zoning hearing was delayed Thursday because not enough board members were present for a vote.

There is a zoning request pending before the Albany-Dougherty Planning Commission to allow a cemetery on property owned by the Islamic Center of Albany.

WALB has now learned that meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday.

If the board approves the zoning request, it will go before the city commission for a vote.

