Officials investigate early morning shooting in Dawson

One gunshot victim was driven across town to the EMS station on busy Highway 520. (Source: WALB)

A call came into 911 that gunshots were fired in the 500 block of College Street. (Source: WALB)

Officials are investigating after a shooting early Friday morning in Dawson. (Source: WALB)

The Dawson Police Department and GBI are investigating a shooting on College Street they said happened early Friday morning.

At 1 o'clock Friday morning, a call came into 911 that gunshots were fired in the 500 block of College Street, right across the road from the Dawson Police Department.

"When officers started to respond on College Street they were notified by EMS they had another shooting victim at EMS," said Dawson PD Investigator, Sgt. Gene Shattles.

Turns out there were more gunshots a block south in the 400 block of College Street.

One gunshot victim was driven across town to the EMS station on busy Highway 520.

"We don't have a hospital so EMS is the closet thing we have," said Shattles.

The other gunshot victim was discovered on College Street and was transported by EMS to the Albany hospital.

"I don't think they are life-threatening injuries," said Shattles.

Both gunshot victims are part of the same investigation.

"It was later determined it was part of the same case," said Shattles.

The GBI and the Dawson PD aren't sharing any more details from the shooting, including the name of the victims.

Although we do know one victim has been treated and released from the hospital.

No charges have been filed.

It is not known how many bullets were fired or if there is another victim.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.