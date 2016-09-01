Congressman opens campaign headquarters in Albany

Congressman Sanford Bishop opened his campaign headquarters in Albany. (Source: WALB)

2nd District Congressman Sanford Bishop officially opened his campaign headquarters on North Westover Boulevard in Albany Thursday night.

He urged supporters to make sure they vote and encouraged others to get to the polls.

Bishop is seeking a 13th term in Congress and said that he wants to continue to work to improve the lives of south Georgians.

"With jobs and a stronger economy, better education, safe communities, a clean environment, affordable healthcare and a strong national defense," said Bishop.

Bishop said he works hard to take south Georgia values to Washington.

He's being challenged by Republican Greg Duke, an optician and former Lee County School Board member.

