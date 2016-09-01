Moody's planes relocated ahead of Hurricane Hermine

Pilots flew the planes at Moody Air Force Base to a safer location as Hurricane Hermine headed towards the coast. (Source: WALB)

Moody Air Force Base's planes weren't at Moody Thursday night.

To avoid any damage from Hurricane Hermine, pilots flew all of Moody's aircraft to safety at Rickenbacker Airport near Columbus, Ohio Thursday afternoon.

The base did not evacuating any people, but all non-mission essential personnel were released Thursday at 3 p.m.

