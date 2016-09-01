GSP: Drivers should be aware of flooded roads during Labor Day weekend

"The first bit of advice I can tell people if you know bad weather is coming and heavy rain, just stay at home," said Sgt. John VanLandingham Post 40 Commander. (Source: WALB)

As Hurricane Hermine makes landfall, the risk of flash flooding is high.

A Georgia State Patrol trooper had one simple tip for drivers to keep in mind over the next 24 hours, and his advice was echoed by an Albany woman who was trapped inside a car during high water.

In August, roads in Camilla flooded during overnight heavy rains.

At daylight, the damage was evident, you can see a car was swept off the road by the high water.

It happens quickly.

"Pouring down rain, did not realize how much rain was coming in. I turned down on a side street to kind of turn around and go home and all of a sudden all of the water started pouring in the car," said Deborah Stewart.

"Albany is a low area in the state of Georgia there tends to be a lot of flooding on the roadways if you see moving water on the roadway by all means don't attempt to travel through it," said Stewart.

Stewart knows the rules she works for the Georgia State Patrol and said even exercising care is sometimes not enough.

"You think you can get through and all of a sudden it starts pouring in your car, your car stalls, then you are at the mercy of a neighbor," said Stewart.

"The first bit of advice I can tell people if you know bad weather is coming and heavy rain, just stay at home," said Sgt. John VanLandingham Post 40 Commander.

Especially as more people attempt to travel for the Labor Day weekend, you should delay your trip until after the storm, or just not go.

"Really this can be prevented by people knowing the weather is coming and staying off the road," said VanLandingham. "You think you can make it across than midstream you stop and the water starts pouring in."

Staying at home is the number one tip from troopers as Hermine makes landfall.

But here are some other ways to stay safe.

If you have to travel, pre-plan your route for the possibility of flooded out roads.

Make sure you build in extra travel time for delays.

When you drive, stay toward the middle of the road in your lane as water ponds on the shoulder, a big cause for hydroplaning.

Have your headlights on at all times in the rain.

And increase your distance behind each vehicle in case of sudden stops.

