Valdosta Public Works crew gets city prepared for storm

Valdosta is one of the areas that's expected to get a lot of heavy rain and high winds.

The Valdosta Public Works crew was out Thursday getting prepared for Hurricane Hermine.

Crews were out since before the sun came up.

They cleared ditches and pipes making sure there are no drainage issues as we go into the weekend.

The storm is forecast to bring 6 to 8 inches of rain, as well as a 70 percent chance of tropical storm winds.

Officials said they are prepared and they have been working hard for the past couple of days.

In fact, they are staffing the 911 center as well as the volunteer fire department.

"They're really on the front line with public works, as far as maintaining our infrastructure in these types of situations. They're of course are trained to respond to emergencies, but they also do a lot with regards to clearing our roads and again helping out with those power lines until crews can get there to restore them," said Paige Dukes, Public Information Officer for Lowndes County.

