Weather impacts high school football schedule

Mother Nature has forced several changes to the high school football schedule this week. There are a few games Friday night, with several others postponed or canceled. Here is the most up-to-date list:

Friday's games:

Thomas Co. Central at Cairo- 7:30 p.m.

Albany at Westover- 7:30 p.m.

Veterans at Worth Co.- 7:30 p.m.

Brooks Co. at Clinch Co.- 8:00 p.m.

Seminole Co. at Early Co.- 8:00 p.m.

Stewart Co. at Mitchell Co.- 7:30 p.m.

Terrell Co. at Pelham- 7:30 p.m.

Terrell Academy at DWS- 7:30 p.m.

Southland at Heritage- 7:30 p.m.

Gatewood at Tiftarea- 7:30 p.m.

Westwood at Flint River- 7:30 p.m.

SCA at Covenant- 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's games:

Tucker at Colquitt Co.- 3:00 p.m.

Lowndes at Parkview- 7:30 p.m.

Coffee at Ware Co.- 1:00 p.m.

Valdosta at Wayne Co.- 2:00 p.m.

Bainbridge at Lincoln (FL)- 12:00 p.m.

Americus-Sumter at Dooly Co.- 12:00 p.m.

Brunswick at Cook- 12:00 p.m.

Crisp Co. at Turner Co.- 2:00 p.m.

Randolph-Clay at Calhoun Co.- 6:00 p.m.

Lanier Co. at Savannah Country Day- 2:00 p.m.

Postponed games:

Macon Co. at Irwin Co.- Monday, September 5 at 4:00 p.m.

Chattahoochee Co. at Baconton- Thursday, September 22 at 7:00 p.m.

NFC at Valwood- Friday, September 30, TBD

Canceled games:

Hardaway at Lee Co.

Bainbridge at Lincoln (FL)

Thomasville at Monroe

Dougherty at Berrien

Brookwood at Pinewood

SGA at Frederica

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.