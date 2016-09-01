Weather impacts high school football schedule

Mother Nature has forced several changes to the high school football schedule this week. There are a few games Friday night, with several others postponed or canceled. Here is the most up-to-date list:
Friday's games:
Thomas Co. Central at Cairo- 7:30 p.m.
Albany at Westover- 7:30 p.m.
Veterans at Worth Co.- 7:30 p.m.
Brooks Co. at Clinch Co.- 8:00 p.m.
Seminole Co. at Early Co.- 8:00 p.m.
Stewart Co. at Mitchell Co.- 7:30 p.m.
Terrell Co. at Pelham- 7:30 p.m.
Terrell Academy at DWS- 7:30 p.m.
Southland at Heritage- 7:30 p.m.
Gatewood at Tiftarea- 7:30 p.m.
Westwood at Flint River- 7:30 p.m.
SCA at Covenant- 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's games:
Tucker at Colquitt Co.- 3:00 p.m.
Lowndes at Parkview- 7:30 p.m.
Coffee at Ware Co.- 1:00 p.m.
Valdosta at Wayne Co.- 2:00 p.m.
Bainbridge at Lincoln (FL)- 12:00 p.m.
Americus-Sumter at Dooly Co.- 12:00 p.m.
Brunswick at Cook- 12:00 p.m.
Crisp Co. at Turner Co.- 2:00 p.m.
Randolph-Clay at Calhoun Co.- 6:00 p.m.
Lanier Co. at Savannah Country Day- 2:00 p.m.
Postponed games:
Macon Co. at Irwin Co.- Monday, September 5 at 4:00 p.m.
Chattahoochee Co. at Baconton- Thursday, September 22 at 7:00 p.m.
NFC at Valwood- Friday, September 30, TBD
Canceled games:
Hardaway at Lee Co.
Bainbridge at Lincoln (FL)
Thomasville at Monroe
Dougherty at Berrien
Brookwood at Pinewood
SGA at Frederica
Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.