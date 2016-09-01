MOST WANTED: Sandra Robinson's killer

More than six years after a Douglas woman was found murdered in a cell phone store, her killer or killers remain on the loose.

32-year-old Sandra Robinson was found dead in the Pre-Paid Cellular Superstore on March 17, 2010.

Her boyfriend told investigators he tried contacting her that night and became worried when she wouldn't answer his calls. Her body was found in a back room.

Investigators have been tight lipped about the case but say when they arrived the doors were locked and believe robbery was the motive. Years later her family is still seeking justice in the case.

A $1000 reward is still offered for information leading to the arrest of her killer.

If you any information on the death of Sandra Robinson call the GBI Douglas office 912-389-4103.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.