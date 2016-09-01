FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Hermine makes landfall

Hurricane Hermine made landfall in Florida early Friday morning. Hermine came ashore east of St. Marks, about 35 miles southeast of Tallahassee, FL, at 1:40 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

It is moving to the north-northeast at 14 mph.

As the storm pushes Northeast across Southwest Georgia, it'll track south of Albany however tropical storm force conditions are likely in all areas.

Hermine was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane by the National Hurricane Center Thursday around 3 p.m.

A hurricane warning has been issued for several Florida counties stretching from Panama City to north of Cedar Key.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Most of the WALB News 10 viewing area is under a Tropical Storm warning until further notice.

How strong Hermine will get is still in question but the storm could carry winds upwards of 70 mph when it reaches the Gulf Coast.

The Albany area could experience wind gusts between 35 and 45 mph starting Thursday night and into Friday.

Heavy rain is expected with the potential of 5 to 8 inches in southwest Georgia.

Public works crews have been busy clearing storm drains ahead of the storm to prevent potential road flooding.

The storm also brings the risk of tornadoes in the region late Thursday.

Web Extra: What to do during a tornado

People are urged to bring in outdoor furniture and other items that could become airborne during high winds.

TIME LINE:

Valdosta will begin to experience Tropical force winds around 9 p.m.

Just after midnight winds will be sustained at 45 mph and gusting to 60 mph.

By 3 a.m. winds will be sustained at 50 mph and gusting to 65 mph and that should last until 6 a.m.

At 9 a.m. winds will relax to just below Tropical storm force.

Rain will be heavy through out this period. Models are showing 7 to 8 inches in the Thomasville, Cairo, Moultrie vicinity.

Location along and east of highway 319 will have the best shot of seeing a quick spin-up Tornado.

Albany will experience less wind. Wind speeds will ramp-up 4-5 a.m. at around 30 mph and gusts past 40 mph.

That should last until 8 a.m.

The highest wind may come between 9 and 10 a.m. Winds sustained at 35 mph and gusting to 45 mph.

Winds will then decrease to about 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph early in the afternoon. Rain totals should be in the 4”-5” range.

Rain totals will be much lower from Blakely to Americus as only an inch is showing on the computer models.

An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out in Dougherty County.

KEEPING YOU SAFE

WALB's First Alert Weather Team declared Thursday and Friday to be a First Alert Weather Day due to the Tropical Storm.

The WALB First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated on conditions on television, social media and online.

