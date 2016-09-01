WALB PLAYER OF THE WEEK (8/31/16): Monroe's Williams provides the points

In a defensive slugfest, Monroe's Ulysses Williams provided all the offense Monroe needed to get a win over archrival Westover.

That earned him our Albany Area Player of the Week honors.

With former Tornado and NFL receiver Ricardo Lockette in the house, Williams grabbed two touchdown receptions for Monroe.

Those two grabs were the only scoring plays of the night as Monroe beat Westover, 12-0.

The Tornadoes senior says he knew he'd need a performance like Saturday's to help his team win.

"I feel like I played an awesome game," says Williams. "But everybody else played their parts too. We did work, and shut them out."

"We knew going into this season in order for us to be successful offensively, he had to have a game like he had Saturday night," says Monroe head coach Charles Truitt. "It was just a situation where he came out prepared and eager to play. We knew going into the game that he was ready to perform."

The 1-0 Tornadoes are on a short week. They're back in action against a gritty Thomasville team Thursday night. They'll look for more of the same out of Williams.

