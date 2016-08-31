GBI issues warning about dangerous new drug

The GBI said that it's 100 times stronger than the often abused painkiller, Fentanyl. (Source: WBRC)

The GBI is warning people about a dangerous new drug that is raising a lot of concern. (Source: WBRC)

The GBI issued a warning about a dangerous new drug showing up in Georgia.

In the last week, the crime lab confirmed three separate seizures of the synthetic opioid Carfentanil.

It's similar to heroin, only much stronger, so strong it's used as a tranquilizer on large animals such as elephants.

The GBI said that it's 100 times stronger than the often abused painkiller, Fentanyl.

It's suspected of playing a role in hundreds of overdoses in other parts of the country in the past month.

