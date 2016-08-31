Law enforcers gather for Hands Across the Border

Law enforcers gathered on Wednesday ahead of the Labor Day weekend. (Source: Ga. Governor Office of Highway Patrol)

Law enforcers from south Georgia and north Florida got together in Lowndes County, showing a commitment to making our roads safe.

The 25th annual Hands Across the Border event comes ahead of the Labor Day Travel weekend.

Officers will be out looking for speeders and distracted, impaired and aggressive drivers over the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.