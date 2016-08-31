"Go Green" recycling event is around the corner

12 years of recycling in Albany has kept hundreds of thousands of tons of electronics out of the landfills.

The annual "Go Green" event in Albany is coming up.

You can drop off computers, televisions and other electronics to be recycled and reused.

You can also shred personal papers and drop off old medicine.

Judy Bowles, the executive director for Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful says, "Not only are you taking it away from the landfill, you are also giving it to somebody to shred the plastic, shred the metal, melt it down and make new products out of it."

"Go Green" is scheduled for September 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.