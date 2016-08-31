Lee Co. prepares for Tropical Storm Hermine

Crews have been taking advantage of dry weather this month to make necessary repairs along roads to mitigate any wash-outs. (Source: WALB)

Officials in Lee County are working to prepare for Tropical Storm Hermine's landfall. (Source: WALB)

As Tropical Storm Hermine heads toward South Georgia, communities are preparing for the downpour.

Lee County has had trouble in the past with some dirt roads washing out.

Crews have been taking advantage of dry weather this month to make necessary repairs along roads to mitigate any wash-outs.

"By being dry and the water table being down, it allows us to get in places that are usually wet. We've had so much rain and water all this year, even though there is a drought going on, we've had a lot of issues getting in canals and ditches," said Lee Co-Manager Mike Sistrunk.

The county has completed work on some dirt roads, and even paved roads like New York Road, to help improve drainage.

"We had a lot of problems with ditches, they couldn't take the capacity of water coming out of the fields and farmers clear their fields a lot of rain water comes, now I don't think we will have the problems we did on New York," explained Sistrunk.

The lower water table has allowed workers to get in places to make improvements that are usually wet.

Stay up to date with weather on the go!

Download the Weather App

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for text alerts

Copyright 2016 WALB. All rights reserved.