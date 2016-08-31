Smart grid tech helps Georgia Power restore outages faster - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Smart grid tech helps Georgia Power restore outages faster

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

A tropical system heading toward Florida could have a possible direct impact on South Georgia. Strong winds and heavy rain could possibly cause power outages for many residents, but Georgia Power says they're prepared with new technology.

Their smart grid technology allows Georgia Power to pinpoint an outage and fix it as quickly as possible, resulting in fewer and shorter outages.

Jay Smith, Georgia Power's Albany area manager, says 1.2 million customers across the state are connected to the smart circuits. This year, they've avoided 280,000 hours of power outages because of the technology.

Smith says the technology also helps them to keep customers safe when strong storms knock down power lines.

"We don't want people getting around that wire because there's no way that you can know for sure that it doesn't have electricity in it," Smith said, "so getting to that as quickly as we can and making it safe is our goal along with getting customers back on."

Georgia Power also offers online outage maps and power outage alerts.

