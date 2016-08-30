New art exhibit highlights the work of teachers

Wednesday is the deadline for them to submit work for the upcoming "Artists as Educators, Educators as Artists" exhibit. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Museum of Art is highlighting the work of teachers.

Wednesday is the deadline for them to submit work for the upcoming "Artists as Educators, Educators as Artists" exhibit.

And all teachers are welcome.

"The teachers that will be shown in this exhibit, they don't have to teach art. They can teach calculus, they can be retired teachers, we just want to say thanks to the teachers, kind of in a way and highlight what it is they do when they're not teaching," said Director of Education and Program Planning Chloe Hinton.

The exhibit will be on display from September to November.

