More seniors are going hungry

The SOWEGA Council on Aging will take part in a Senior Hunger Summit

The state is launching a coordinated effort to end hunger among senior citizens.

The Department of Human Services will host the first Senior Hunger Summit next month.

One study shows the number of seniors experiencing food insecurity nationwide jumped 47% from 2001 to 2014.

The SOWEGA Council on Aging does what it can to help seniors here. Executive Director Kay Hind said, "Fortunately, here we have congregant meal program and serve 60-80 people a day, and we send out 150 meals on wheels every day."

The Council on Aging will send representatives to the conference in Stone Mountain September 27 and 28, hoping to learn new ways to get more people involved in making sure south Georgia seniors get the food they need.

