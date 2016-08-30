Georgia Veterans Park sells bricks for ceremony

The bricks will be added to a monument (Source:WALB)

Georgia Veterans State Park is allowing you to enshrine the memory of your loved ones on one of its monuments.

People can buy a brick and mark it with the name of someone they know.

That stone will be added to others at an archway near the entrance of the park during a ceremony around Veterans Day.

The proceeds of the event will pay for the bricks and other activities throughout the year.

"It's a chance to recognize the people, whose names are on the bricks, and to thank everyone who has given their service," Amanda Norris, the Activities Coordinator for the park, said.

The deadline to order a brick for the ceremony is September 16.

Bricks can be purchased at the Georgia Veterans Memorial State Park Visitor's Center or at the Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce. For more information call (229) 276-2371.

